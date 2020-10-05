Texas Steel Mill Can't Stop Pipeline From Crossing Property

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 9:13 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge rejected a steel mill's argument that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers improperly issued a permit for a gas pipeline that will cross the business' property, refusing to block construction because the permit was likely properly issued. U.S. District Judge Michael J. Truncale on Sunday declined to prevent Jefferson Southern Star Pipeline LLC from completing its $160 million, roughly 14-mile pipeline that will connect Port Neches, Texas, to Beaumont. The line will cross the property of Optimus Steel LLC, which unsuccessfully argued that the Corps allowed the project to move forward without properly considering its impact on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS