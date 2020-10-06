Day Care Co. Sued Over Death Says Insurer Distorted Policy

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 9:20 PM EDT) -- A Texas day care center has told a federal judge that Scottsdale Insurance Co. misrepresented a policy to avoid defending it from a wrongful death suit filed by the parents of a 3-year-old boy who died after being left in a hot bus. Discovering Me Academy LLC argued Monday that a Scottsdale agent had previously confirmed to day care owner Tanisha Butler that its policy "would cover all injuries" at the Houston facility, asking U.S. District Judge Vanessa D. Gilmore to deny the insurance company's partial summary judgment bid in its lawsuit seeking to avoid covering Discovery Me in a $1...

