9th Circ. Affirms $32M Superfund Site Liability Finding

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 6:25 PM EDT) -- A Canadian company and a private landowner can't avoid paying the U.S. government and California more than $32 million for waste spills at an abandoned gold mine that polluted the local water system, the Ninth Circuit said Tuesday.

A split panel upheld a California federal judge's 2018 ruling that Sterling Centrecorp Inc. is responsible for the costs of cleaning up the 1979 and 1997 Lava Cap Mine spills, rejecting the company's argument that the federal government is responsible because it controlled the mine, now a Superfund site, during World War II when copper was needed for the war effort and gold...

