FCC Seeks To Wrap Up Net Neutrality Remand In October

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 5:16 PM EDT) -- FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said Monday that he plans to close the book on his net neutrality rollback, asking fellow commissioners to agree that the agency already addressed three points of concern identified by the D.C. Circuit. Pai said the commission will vote at the agency's Oct. 27 monthly meeting on an order that finds the 2017 deregulation "appropriately and adequately addresses" the impacts it has on public safety organizations, low-income consumers and internet infrastructure. Pai said he aims to affirm "that the FCC stands by the Restoring Internet Freedom Order, consistent with the practical reality consumers have experienced since December...

