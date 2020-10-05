Wash. Tribe Can't Block Rival's Fishing Plans Just Yet

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 9:18 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge shot down a Native American tribe's efforts to immediately close another tribe's allegedly illegal fishing area in a section of the Skagit River, finding that it hasn't shown how it will be irreparably harmed by its rival's new fishery. U.S. District Judge Ricardo S. Martinez on Monday denied the Upper Skagit Indian Tribe's motion for a temporary restraining order in its bid to prevent the Sauk-Suiattle Tribe's members from fishing on the river where they had previously fished only at the invitation of Upper Skagit and the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community. "Upper Skagit alleges that it will...

