AT&T Excludes Poor Areas From Fiber Internet, Report Says

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 10:59 PM EDT) -- AT&T has denied adequate broadband service to households across the country by failing to prioritize investment in fiber buildout over shorter-term shareholder profits, according to a report on Monday by the National Digital Inclusion Alliance. The telecom giant has connected less than one-third of the households in its 21-state network to fiber optic broadband — which provides the fastest and most reliable connections — despite its commitments to regulators to prioritize closing the so-called digital divide, according to the report. The report was released four days after AT&T announced it would stop selling digital subscriber line connections, which allow broadband service over...

