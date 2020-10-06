Cheese Workers Get Partial Class Cert. In Wage Row

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 4:23 PM EDT) -- Hourly workers at an Ohio Swiss cheese plant gained conditional certification in a class action alleging they were not paid for taking sanitization measures before handling products intended for human consumption, according to an order filed Monday in Ohio federal court. Judge Sara Lioi granted partial class certification to Ohio-based Brewster Cheese Company employees, but left out their colleagues in Idaho and Illinois, writing that the class didn't prove Brewster workers nationwide faced the same circumstances. Brewster argued that its Ohio facility alone has three divisions — a cheese plant, a whey plant and a cutting room — each with different...

