Cisco Ordered To Pay $1.9B In Centripetal Patent Trial

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 4:01 PM EDT) -- In one of the largest patent awards in U.S. history, a Virginia federal judge ruled Monday that Cisco Systems Inc. must pay $1.9 billion in damages for willfully infringing four network security patents owned by Centripetal Networks Inc. A judge ordered Cisco Systems to pay $1.9 billion to Centripetal Networks plus running royalties on sales of the products at issue, but declined to impose an injunction barring sales. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File) Judge Henry Coke Morgan Jr. of the Eastern District of Virginia handed down his 178-page judgment following a monthlong bench trial conducted over Zoom in May and June because of...

