8th Circ. Bars Citizenship For Terrorist-Tied Group's Ex-CEO

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 11:14 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit held Monday that the former CEO of the Islamic American Relief Agency cannot become an American citizen after he pled guilty to violating economic sanctions by funneling the organization's humanitarian relief funds to a man linked to a terrorist group in Iraq. In an 11-page opinion, a three-judge panel held that in light of admissions Mubarak Hamed made in his 2010 plea agreement, he cannot now claim that he didn't know he was violating sanctions when he filled out his naturalization forms in 1999. "When pleading guilty, Hamed repeatedly admitted that he 'knowingly and willfully' committed the tax...

