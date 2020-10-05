Facebook, Instagram Stole Swipe-Reply Messaging, Suit Says

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 10:53 PM EDT) -- Online messaging platform Wrinkl Inc. slammed Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp with a patent infringement suit in Delaware federal court Friday, claiming the social media platforms stole the technology for the "swipe-to-reply" feature that lets users reply to an individual within group chats. Wrinkl, released in 2018, is a group messaging platform that includes a patented feature enabling users to easily reply to individual messages within the moving stream of a group chat, according to the complaint, and Facebook, which owns Instagram and WhatsApp, stole that technology for the messaging features on all three apps. "The inventors recognized that '[o]ne of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS