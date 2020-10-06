Avianca's $2B DIP Financing Deal Cleared For Take-Off

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 5:47 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge approved Avianca's proposed financing plan worth over $2 billion as the Latin American airline navigates Chapter 11 proceedings and charts its course for future operations. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn on Monday authorized Avianca Holdings SA to tap into roughly $2 billion in debtor-in-possession financing, including about $1.2 billion in new funds, court filings show. Judge Glenn called the deal "fair and reasonable" and in the best interest of the company and its creditors. Avianca CFO Adrian Neuhauser called the decision a major step in the company's Chapter 11 case, which has been ongoing for nearly 5...

