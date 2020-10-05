Bridgewater Hedge Fund Settles Ex-CEO's Gender Bias Suit

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 10:19 PM EDT) -- The former co-chief executive officer of the Connecticut-based hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, who now serves as chairperson of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, reached a settlement with her former employer Monday resolving a federal gender bias suit alleging unequal treatment and significant unpaid compensation due her. Eileen Murray said Monday the parties have resolved a suit she brought in Connecticut federal court in July alleging Bridgewater attempted to withhold her deferred compensation package worth an estimated $20 million to $100 million after she spoke out about her dispute with the hedge fund over alleged unequal treatment. "After thoughtful discussions with Bridgewater, we have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS