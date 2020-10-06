Campbell Can't Escape 'No Preservatives' False Ad Suit

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 4:47 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge won't let Campbell Soup Co. off the hook for a proposed class action alleging that it falsely labels its soups as being free of preservatives and artificial flavors, finding that a federal law regulating meat and poultry doesn't preempt claims on soups that have neither. In an order filed Monday, U.S. District Chief Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel allowed the suit led by Danielle Schwartz and Haunah Vanlaningham to go forward, rejecting Campbell's bid to dismiss based on federal preemption. In the suit, Schwartz and Vanlaningham alleged that despite labels claiming that they contain no preservatives or artificial...

