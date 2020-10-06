Marriott Wants Out Of Shareholders' Data Breach Suits

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 6:15 PM EDT) -- Marriott International Inc. has urged a Maryland federal court to toss a pair of related shareholder suits purportedly brought on behalf of the hotel giant as it defends itself in multidistrict litigation following a massive 2018 customer data breach, arguing that the investors' "illogical" claims lack merit. The actions brought by shareholders John P. Moore and Edmund Alves, who claim to be suing derivatively on behalf of Marriott against its directors and officers, don't belong in federal court because they raise no substantial questions of federal law and actually arise from managerial duties governed by Delaware's corporations law, according to Marriott's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS