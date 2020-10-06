Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Marriott Wants Out Of Shareholders' Data Breach Suits

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 6:15 PM EDT) -- Marriott International Inc. has urged a Maryland federal court to toss a pair of related shareholder suits purportedly brought on behalf of the hotel giant as it defends itself in multidistrict litigation following a massive 2018 customer data breach, arguing that the investors' "illogical" claims lack merit.

The actions brought by shareholders John P. Moore and Edmund Alves, who claim to be suing derivatively on behalf of Marriott against its directors and officers, don't belong in federal court because they raise no substantial questions of federal law and actually arise from managerial duties governed by Delaware's corporations law, according to Marriott's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!