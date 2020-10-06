Truckmakers Fight To Keep Cartel Admissions Out Of UK Suit

Law360, London (October 6, 2020, 5:56 PM BST) -- Several truck companies urged a London appeals court on Tuesday to overturn a decision allowing admissions made in a €2.93 billion cartel settlement to be used against them in a private U.K. competition suit, arguing that doing so violates EU law. Paul Harris QC, counsel for Daimler, said the Competition Appeal Tribunal "went astray" when it found in March that certain parts, or recitals, in a 2016 European Commission deal were binding on the defendants in the follow-on damages actions that have been brought in the U.K. The truck companies agree the operative — or first — part of the EU...

