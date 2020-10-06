InterDigital Boosts Case Against Lenovo For Global IP Rates

Law360, London (October 6, 2020, 8:15 PM BST) -- InterDigital won permission Tuesday to add allegations to its U.K. patent litigation against Lenovo that the computer giant is unwilling to license standard essential wireless technology because it refuses to commit to the English court's eventual decision on global rates for the portfolio. High Court Judge Richard Hacon signed off on InterDigital Inc.'s bid to expand the suit accusing Lenovo of infringing five of the U.S. patent licensing organization's standard essential patents for 3G and 4G mobile network technology. InterDigital wants the court to force the Chinese device maker to accept court-determined terms for its entire portfolio of patents — or...

