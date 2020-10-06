Tribes Say It's A Stretch To Include Them Under CWA

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 4:16 PM EDT) -- The National Congress of American Indians told the Ninth Circuit that a lower court erred when it disregarded sovereign immunity and allowed a tribe near Portland, Oregon, to be sued for alleged Clean Water Act violations. Calling sovereign immunity an issue of life and death for members of tribes everywhere, the group said Monday in an amicus brief that it was wrong to tie the tribe to a complaint in which Deschutes River Alliance alleged past and continuing CWA violations at the Pelton Round Butte Hydroelectric Project. The tribe and Portland General Electric Co. co-own that project and the lower court...

