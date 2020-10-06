1st Circ. Doubts DHS Asylum Policy Applies At Border Only

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 2:17 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit on Tuesday appeared skeptical at the notion that the Trump administration's so-called Remain in Mexico policy is valid only for those taken into custody as they step across the U.S. border. Asylum applicants are escorted to the U.S. on April 1. The First Circuit on Tuesday cast doubt on the argument that the DHS's "Remain in Mexico" policy only applies to those taken into custody at the U.S. border. (Photo by Paul Ratje/Agence France-Presse/AFP via Getty Images) During a hearing in the case, an attorney from the ACLU of Massachusetts urged the panel to uphold a federal judge's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS