Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Food Giant Says BIPA Suit Barred By Ill. Labor Law

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 6:13 PM EDT) -- Rich Products Corp. is urging an Illinois federal judge to throw out allegations it violated the state's biometric privacy law, saying the claims are preempted by the state workers' compensation statute despite a recent appellate court ruling that rejected that argument.

Rich Products says the Illinois Workers' Compensation Act preempts ex-employee James Nosal's claims for statutory damages under the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, even though an Illinois appellate panel held in McDonald v. Symphony Bronzeville Park LLC last month that BIPA claims and worker injury claims are distinguishable.

It said the rulings of "inferior state courts" are never binding on a federal court sitting...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!