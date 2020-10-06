EPA Can't Justify Methane Regs Rollback, DC Circ. Told

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 4:03 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups and states defended their bid for the D.C. Circuit to halt the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's less restrictive methane emissions policy for new and modified oil and gas infrastructure, calling agency action a textbook example of unlawful rulemaking that will cause irreparable harm. Several environmental groups, including the Environmental Defense Fund, and New York, California and several other local governments are challenging the EPA's rollback of Obama-era restrictions. Both groups of challengers are pushing the appeals court to halt or toss the rule, a request they defended in briefs filed Monday. Even if the D.C. Circuit doesn't immediately vacate the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS