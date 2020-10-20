Developer Argues EB-5 Fraud Suit Revisions Went Too Far

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 10:36 PM EDT) -- A White House-connected real estate developer urged a Florida state court Tuesday to throw out Chinese investors' revised complaint accusing him of a $99.5 million EB-5 visa fraud scheme, saying they overstepped a prior order that only allowed them to address a handful of insufficient claims. Counsel for defendant Nicholas A. Mastroianni II, developer of the mixed-use commercial complex in Jupiter, Florida, known as the Harbourside Project, told Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Cymonie S. Rowe that she should find the investors' second amended complaint is a nullity because they filed "a very brand new complaint" without proper leave from the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS