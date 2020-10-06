Garrett Motion Gets Initial OK For $100M In Ch. 11 Financing

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 5:12 PM EDT) -- Auto parts maker Garrett Motion on Tuesday got preliminary permission from a New York bankruptcy court judge to tap into $100 million in Chapter 11 financing after former parent Honeywell International said it would hold its objections for the final order. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael Wiles overrode objections raised at the remote hearing and gave Garrett interim approval to take out some of the debtor-in-possession financing the parts maker says it needs to continue operations. Garrett filed for Chapter 11 protection last month, claiming in initial filings it had been searching for a strategic alternative that would refinance its $1.4 billion...

