UnitedHealth Wants Workers' 'Offsetting' ERISA Suit Tossed

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 6:05 PM EDT) -- UnitedHealth Group Inc. urged a Minnesota federal court to spike a proposed class action challenging its method of recouping health plan overpayments, arguing that the workers behind the suit didn't lose out on any benefits because of so-called cross-plan offsetting. United and several subsidiaries said in a memorandum supporting a motion to dismiss that the workers behind the Employee Retirement Income Security Act case lack standing because the cross-plan offsetting didn't harm them. "In short, plaintiffs' generalized allegations concerning United's at-issue overpayment recovery process bear no connection to plaintiffs' own benefits," United said. Offsetting is a commonly used strategy to streamline...

