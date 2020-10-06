Fed. Circ. Backs Exmark's $14M Win Over Lawn Mower IP

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 9:53 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday affirmed a Nebraska federal jury decision that Briggs & Stratton Corp. should pay Exmark $14.4 million in damages for infringing a lawn mower patent. In an 18-page nonprecedential opinion, the panel said it found no error or abuse of discretion in the district court's judgment of no invalidity and its increase of prejudgment interest, or the jury's $14.4 million damages award. The panel said the district court didn't err in granting summary judgment of nonobviousness because no factual dispute remained about whether the patent was valid. The district court was correct in concluding that Exmark's mower...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS