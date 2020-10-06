H-1B Overhaul Targets Staffing Cos., Entry-Level Wages

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 2:04 PM EDT) -- Two new policies overhauling the H-1B specialty occupation visa program will jack up entry-level wages as soon as Thursday morning and tighten eligibility criteria for the high-skilled work visa by the year's end. U.S. Department of Homeland Security second-in-command Ken Cuccinelli estimated that the H-1B overhaul will affect more than a third of visa petitions under the program. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) The long-anticipated policies, both issued Tuesday as interim final rules by the U.S. Department of Labor and U.S. Department of Homeland Security, aim to protect American workers and crack down on employer abuse of the H-1B visa, which allows...

