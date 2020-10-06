Texas Justices Told To End Hurricane Harvey Takings Fight

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 8:55 PM EDT) -- Houston-area homeowners who are suing the San Jacinto River Authority alleging their floodwater management actions during Hurricane Harvey constitutes a taking of their property should have their claims dismissed because there's no remedy available to them under the law, the Texas Supreme Court was told in oral arguments Tuesday. The river authority argues that a lower appellate court, in allowing the claims from lead plaintiff homeowners — Michael A. Burney, Charles V. Argento, Vicente and Ashley Medina, and Aris Antoniou — to move forward in a December 2018 ruling, misapplied Texas Government Code Chapter 2007. The statute allows property owners to...

