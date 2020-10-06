Case Of 'Muzzled' Judges Belongs In Fed. Court, 4th Circ. Told

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 10:11 PM EDT) -- Federal courts, and not administrative hearings, are the proper venue for "muzzled" immigration judges to challenge a federal policy barring them from discussing their work publicly, the National Treasury Employees Union and legal scholars argued in amicus briefs filed in the Fourth Circuit. The Monday briefs came in response to the National Association of Immigration Judges' bid to revive its dispute over the U.S. Department of Justice policy that a Virginia federal judge kicked to an administrative hearing in August. The NTEU argued that Congress had a more narrow set of disputes in mind when it created new civil service law...

