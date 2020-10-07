Generics Worry Fed. Circ. Blew Up 'Routine' Labeling Practice

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 2:35 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit's recent decision to revive a $235 million induced infringement verdict against Teva has left generic-drug makers scared that they'll be effectively barred from selling patent-protected drugs for approved, off-patent uses. The court's 2-1 ruling Friday said Teva Pharmaceuticals induced doctors to infringe GlaxoSmithKline's patent by touting its generic version of GSK's Coreg as a fully interchangeable generic, as opposed to one only allowed for indications not covered by active patents. Attorneys said these so-called skinny labels allowing only off-patent uses are a routine practice enshrined in the Hatch-Waxman Act, but now their future is uncertain. "It's going to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS