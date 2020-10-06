Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Split DC Circ. Backs NLRB In Car Dealer 'Scapegoating' Fight

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 8:05 PM EDT) -- A Cadillac dealer violated federal labor law when it "scapegoated" two mechanics as punishment for their colleagues' decision to unionize, a split D.C. Circuit ruled Tuesday, saying that knowledge of their union views wasn't needed for their firings to be illegal.

In its opinion, the majority of the three-judge panel said the National Labor Relations Board correctly found that Napleton Cadillac of Libertyville, Illinois, ran afoul of the National Labor Relations Act by terminating Bill Russell and laying off David Geisler in retaliation for its workforce unionizing.

"Intentional discrimination against the statutorily protected collective actions of employees remains discrimination even when...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!