Fla. Judge Says Mauritian Cruise Worker Must Arbitrate Suit

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 4:51 PM EDT) -- A Florida judge on Tuesday ordered a Mauritian crew member on a Panama-registered cruise ship to arbitrate his personal injury claim against his former employer, MSC Crociere SA, rejecting his argument that the underlying arbitration clause was invalid. U.S. District Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga said in a Tuesday order that Vishal Rajputty, a former cleaner on the M/V Splendida, failed to demonstrate that the cruise ship's Swiss owner acted in bad faith toward him after he injured his back, leaving him to pursue his claims in Florida state court. Denying his motion for remand, the court homed in on the near-year...

