Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fla. Judge Says Mauritian Cruise Worker Must Arbitrate Suit

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 4:51 PM EDT) -- A Florida judge on Tuesday ordered a Mauritian crew member on a Panama-registered cruise ship to arbitrate his personal injury claim against his former employer, MSC Crociere SA, rejecting his argument that the underlying arbitration clause was invalid.

U.S. District Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga said in a Tuesday order that Vishal Rajputty, a former cleaner on the M/V Splendida, failed to demonstrate that the cruise ship's Swiss owner acted in bad faith toward him after he injured his back, leaving him to pursue his claims in Florida state court.

Denying his motion for remand, the court homed in on the near-year...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!