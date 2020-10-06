Exxon Seeks Texas Justices' OK For Calif. Conspiracy Probe

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 7:21 PM EDT) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. wants Texas' highest court to allow it to dig into suspicions that several California counties, cities and government officials conspired to pin the blame for climate change-related infrastructure damage on the oil giant and its peers. Exxon told the Texas Supreme Court that it must restore a trial court ruling allowing it to conduct pre-suit discovery under Texas Rule of Civil Procedure 202, as it investigates claims against seven California cities and counties and officials, as well as eight individuals who had a hand in suing Exxon in California. A lower appellate court reversed that order on personal jurisdiction...

