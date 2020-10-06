Robinhood Rips 'Shoot For The Moon' Strategy In Outage Suit

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 9:09 PM EDT) -- Trading platform Robinhood on Monday sought to end a proposed class action it's facing in California federal court, arguing that users of the platform alleging they were hurt by trading service outages amid volatile market conditions had employed "a 'shoot for the moon' approach" to the litigation. In the Monday motion to dismiss the consolidated action, defendants Robinhood Markets Inc., Robinhood Financial LLC and Robinhood Securities LLC told U.S. District Judge James Donato that the latest version of the suit is "so free of detail that it fails even" to lay out how exactly the company supposedly injured its users, resulting...

