Law360 (October 6, 2020, 1:50 PM EDT) -- The question of whether an Arkansas law's potential costliness to employee benefit plans is enough to place it in conflict with the Employee Retirement Income Security Act took center stage at U.S. Supreme Court oral arguments Tuesday, with two conservative justices questioning whether a 2015 statute regulating pharmacy benefit managers would end up hurting workers. Counsel for the Pharmaceutical Care Management Association, the PBM lobby that challenged Arkansas' Act 900, argued that increased plan costs could cause employers to squeeze benefits. Thus, laws like Act 900 — which could increase plans' costs by increasing PBMs' costs in the form of compliance...

