Mass Shooting Victims' Kin Ask Texas Justices To OK Suits

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 10:26 PM EDT) -- A Texas-based sporting goods store being sued by relatives of victims of the Sutherland Springs mass shooting sparred over a federal law's definition of "firearm" during oral arguments held Tuesday by the Texas Supreme Court, with the families arguing that a retail package including a high-capacity magazine should be considered a firearm. During remote proceedings held via Zoom, Academy Ltd., which operates as Academy Sports & Outdoors, contended that the federal Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, passed by Congress in 2005, requires dismissal of the lawsuits that allege negligence in its sale of a rifle and magazines to gunman...

