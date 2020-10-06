Law Office, Others Targeted For Breach of Confidentiality

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 10:08 PM EDT) -- A lender has contended in New York state court that a Caribbean-based law firm it has a relationship with shared confidential information with two Singapore-based investment holding companies, breaching the loyalty it should have to its client. America 2030 Capital Ltd. alleges that attorney Mark Brantley, his law firm and three other attorneys — Elizabeth Harper, Brian Barnes and Dia Forrester — took the information the lender gave them in 2018 and shared it with Sunpower Business Group PTE Ltd. and Tournan Trading PTE Ltd., according to the suit filed in New York State Supreme Court. Brantley — an attorney who...

