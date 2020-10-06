Investor Wants Attys Sanctioned In CBD Co. Securities Suit

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 10:26 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for two former executives of a CBD company embroiled in a securities class action deserve sanctions for concealing evidence, stonewalling discovery requests and raising frivolous objections, the lead plaintiff in the case has told a Nevada federal court. Richard Ina said in a filing Monday that lawyers for the former executives of CV Sciences Inc., which is accused of concealing patent rejections from investors, have engaged in "abusive litigation practice" at best and destruction of evidence at worst by concealing the existence of a hard drive and then blocking access to its contents, among other things. Attorneys at the law...

