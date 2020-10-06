Court Says It Can't Rule On Alleged Charter TCPA Violations

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 6:41 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana federal court said it didn't have the authority to adjudicate any Telephone Consumer Protection Act violations that were committed between the period when Congress permitted robocalls regarding federally backed debts and when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that exception to be unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge Martin L. C. Feldman said in a ruling last week that he didn't have the authority to rule on most of Charter Communications' allegedly illegal robocalls, because they occurred after Congress amended the TCPA to include an unconstitutional provision that allowed robocalls related to federally backed debts. The Supreme Court struck down that exemption...

