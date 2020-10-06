US Will Cut Russian Uranium Imports 17% Over Next 20 Years

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 8:29 PM EDT) -- The U.S. will reduce its Russian uranium imports by an average of roughly 17% over the next 20 years as part of a deal in which the Department of Commerce agreed to end a duty probe over the products. Commerce and the Russian Federation's State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom finalized a suspension agreement on Monday that allows Russia to continue exporting uranium to the U.S. as long as it follows export limits and controls. As a part of the new deal, the U.S. will cut its Russian uranium imports down from 20% of its total uranium supply to 15% by 2028...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS