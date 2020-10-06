Insurer Fights Coverage Of Trucking Co. Wrongful Death Suit

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 7:35 PM EDT) -- Knight Specialty Insurance Co. filed suit Tuesday in Florida federal court seeking to get out of defending Jacksonville Transportation Inc. in a wrongful death suit filed by the widow of a former employee who was killed in a tractor-trailer crash. The insurer is asking the court to declare that it has no duty to defend the transportation company because the $1 million commercial auto policy it issued excludes coverage for employees hurt while performing their duties on the job. Knight says that while the policy includes coverage for public liability resulting from negligence in operation or maintenance of Jacksonville Transportation's vehicles,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS