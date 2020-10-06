Ill. Judge Dissolves Trusteeship In Construction Union Spat

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 9:56 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Tuesday enjoined the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, International Union from continuing to impose a trusteeship over a Chicago-area local unit, saying the local's former officers will likely succeed on claims that it was unlawfully imposed in the first place. U.S. District Judge Joan Lefkow said the members and former officers of Teamsters Local 786 who sued over the trusteeship have a "better than negligible" chance of succeeding on claims that the international union imposed the trusteeship in bad faith and out of retaliation for rejecting a merger with the less competitive and financially weaker Local...

