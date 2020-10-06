GM Mostly Ducks Oil-Guzzling Engine Claims

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 7:19 PM EDT) -- An Oregon federal judge on Tuesday dismissed all but one claim in a suit alleging that General Motors LLC sold trucks with defective engines that used too much oil, saying the driver pushing the suit hasn't shown the court how he was allegedly deceived by the company. U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon sent most of William Martell's proposed class action suit back to the drawing board, saying he needs to plead with more specificity what theory of fraudulent omission he's pursuing in the suit. The state recognizes affirmative misrepresentation, omission of fact where there's a duty to disclose, omission of fact needed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS