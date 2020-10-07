Hanover Dodges Liquidated Damages In Texas Contract Fight

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 8:08 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge ruled partially in favor of Hanover Insurance Co. on Tuesday, deciding a liquidated damages clause in local construction contracts it had with three developers cannot be enforced because Texas law limits such claims to what was either lost or sustained. Land developers Binnacle Development LLC, Lone Trail Development LLC and SSLT entered into agreements with R. Hassell Properties for the contractor to complete paving and infrastructure work on residential properties in Galveston County. R. Hassell Properties relinquished its interest in the contracts to insurer Hanover when it collapsed in 2018, and Hanover now claims the three land developers...

