Derivative Suit Claiming Nutanix Missteps Tossed, For Now

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 9:10 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday decided that shareholders of cloud computing infrastructure company Nutanix Inc. must revise their consolidated derivative allegations that the company's executives hurt investors by mismanaging the company. In his Oct. 5 order, U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick sided with the company, finding that the investors in the latest version of their allegations didn't properly explain why they'd skipped bringing their complaints to the company's leadership before filing suit. "Plaintiffs do not provide any individualized facts that would overcome the presumption that the directors fulfilled their fiduciary duties," Judge Orrick said Monday. Judge Orrick also found...

