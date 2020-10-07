Hand Wipes Maker Wants False Ad Suit Scrubbed

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 7:39 PM EDT) -- The makers of Wet Ones hand wipes is pushing a California federal court to throw out claims that it deceives consumers by claiming the product kills 99.99% of germs, saying the suit is preempted by federal law. In a motion filed Tuesday, Edgewell Personal Care Co. slammed the proposed class action by Lauren Souter, saying she's "improperly stepping into the shoes" of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which has primary jurisdiction over the labeling of over-the-counter drugs like the Wet Ones. The FDA has the sole authority to regulate the safety and effectiveness of Wet Ones, Edgewell told the court,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS