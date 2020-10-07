Netflix Indicted In Texas Over Lewdness Concerns In 'Cuties'

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Texas prosecutors said Tuesday that Netflix has been indicted on a charge of promoting lewd material in "Cuties," a French film that has recently been both applauded as a coming-of-age story about young girls and boycotted as child exploitation. A grand jury in Tyler County, Texas, just northeast of Houston, indicted Netflix Inc. on Sept. 23 for promotion of lewd visual material depicting a child, for which the streaming giant was served with a summons last week, prosecutors revealed in a press release. A copy of the one-page indictment posted to the Twitter page of Matt Schaefer, the Republican District 6...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS