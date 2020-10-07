Wind Farm Indemnity Pact Can't Free Feds In $8.4M Grant Row

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 3:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury can't escape allegations of wrongfully underpaying a California wind farm owner by $8.4 million in renewable energy grant money just because the project owner can recoup the funds elsewhere, a Court of Federal Claims judge has ruled. Judge Thomas C. Wheeler said Tuesday the government can't avoid answering for a $8.4 million shortfall on a $101 million grant request from Pacific Wind LLC by arguing the seller of a wind farm project promised to indemnify the owner for any money refused under the grant program. The court held that although Pacific Wind could be made...

