Ex-DOJ Atty Can't Intervene In Merrill Traders Spoofing Case

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 6:58 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge ruled Tuesday that a former prosecutor with the Department of Justice's Fraud Section cannot intervene in a criminal spoofing case that he previously led against two ex-Merrill Lynch traders. Former trial attorney Ankush Khardori had sought to intervene as a third party in the case against John Pacilio and Edward Bases, which he'd worked on prior to his resignation from the DOJ in January, to clear up what he called the government's "misstatements of facts and law" concerning a memo he filed with the DOJ's Office of Inspector General in February. That memo claimed that government requests...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS