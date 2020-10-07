Gilead Accused Of Antitrust Scheme Over HIV Meds

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 10:11 PM EDT) -- Gilead Sciences Inc. schemed to monopolize the market for drugs commonly used to treat HIV and forced direct buyers to overpay for the medications as a result, a new proposed class action lawsuit alleges. KPH Healthcare Services, a retail and online pharmacy operator, filed a complaint in California federal court Tuesday accusing companies including Gilead and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. of engaging in an "anticompetitive scheme" that purportedly made use of illegal contracts and trade restraints. The complaint was filed on behalf of a group of direct purchasers of combination antiretroviral therapy — or cART — regimen drugs, which are often used...

