Sheppard Mullin Latest To End COVID-19 Salary Cuts

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 10:39 PM EDT) -- Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP is reinstating prepandemic salaries for its workers following cuts earlier this year but laying off 22 of its 44 furloughed staff, while Foster Garvey PC has also restored its prepandemic salaries, the firms announced Tuesday. Sheppard Mullin Chair Guy Halgren said in a firmwide email that starting with the Sept. 28 payroll period, the remaining 50% of the pay cuts, announced in April, will be rolled back. "For those of you who were on a percentage compensation adjustment, your October 16, 2020 paycheck will include an amount to make you whole for the amount your...

