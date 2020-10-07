NC Court Tosses Ex-DA's Conviction For No-Show Hiring

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 6:25 PM EDT) -- A former North Carolina district attorney convicted of hiring a colleague's wife for a no-show job was let off the hook Tuesday when a state appeals court found little evidence showing that he was directly involved in the fraudulent payroll submissions. Wallace Bradsher, a former District Attorney for North Carolina Prosecutorial District 9A, and former district attorney for a neighboring district Craig Blitzer had agreed to hire each other's wives to work in their respective offices as legal assistants, prosecutors said. But the state was allegedly paying Cindy Blitzer a salary of almost $50,000 even though she was rarely in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS